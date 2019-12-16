DOMOTEX USA “Design Personified” Panel And Lunch Announced For 2020

CHICAGO — December 16, 2019 — Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the organizer of DOMOTEX USA, announced today that for the second year in a row Emily Morrow Finkell, CEO and founder of Emily Morrow Home, will sponsor and moderate a designer panel and lunch during the trade show from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Design Personified panel discussion will emphasize how to help clients incorporate the latest looks into their homes without undergoing a major renovation. Attendees will hear from some of the industry’s leading designers who will share their latest design trends, discuss the difference between “trends” and “trendy,” and teach valuable “tricks of the trade” to help clients realistically incorporate fresh, lasting looks they love.

The Design Personified panel is a special ticketed event with limited seating capacity. Registration includes the panel discussion, lunch and refreshments. DOMOTEX USA is offering an early registration fee of $55 through Dec.17; a $65 fee for the panel and lunch from Dec. 18 through Feb.4; and a $75 onsite fee Feb. 5-6 as space allows. To register for the Design Personified panel and lunch, visit https://domotexusa.com/education/.

Panel moderator Emily Morrow Finkell is founder of Dalton, Ga.-based Emily Morrow Home, a “to-the-trade” brand which includes upscale hardwood flooring and other luxury home décor. Finkell is a member of DOMOTEX USA’s advisory board. “I am honored to again partner with DOMOTEX USA and our panel of creative designers, trendsetters and influencers to showcase the design spirit fueling today’s floor covering design trends,” said Finkell. “I look forward to leading a lively discussion about how attendees can turn current interior design trends into reality for their clients.”

Panelists include the following top interior designers and home décor influencers:

Jane Dagmi is editor-in-chief of Designers Today, a B2B magazine for the interior design community that empowers interior designers with the resources, information, and emotional support needed to sustain and grow an inspiring business. She is also the host of SAID, the Designers Today podcast.

Jenny Warner is an Atlanta-based interior designer and owner of J. Thomas Designs, a client-driven, custom design services firm that includes both residential and light commercial design services. Her designs are seen throughout metro Atlanta and the southeastern U.S., including the north Georgia mountains; Cashiers/Highlands, N.C.; Birmingham, Ala.; Nashville, Tenn.; Kentucky; Florida and Massachusetts.

Pacita Wilson is the owner of Atlanta-based Pineapple Park, a full-service design center. Pineapple Park is more than just an interior design firm as Wilson and her team create rooms that turn houses into homes. In 2017, Wilson opened The Park Warehouse, allowing designers a place to find inspiration and timeless pieces.

Mark Woodman CMG is the owner of Washington, D.C.-based mark woodman design+color llc. Woodman’s design work has ranged from individual product lines to private residences and commercial interiors, to the building industry, where he consults on design and color for space-planning, elevations and aesthetics for commercial and residential communities. Woodman is a passionate designer, trend spotter, writer and accredited speaker.

Michel Smith Boyd is an American interior designer and star of Bravo’s Buying it Blind. His Atlanta based firm, Michel Smith Boyd Interiors, is known for Michel’s signature, sumptuous style. Renowned for its distinctive, cultivated, and soulful vibe Michel’s work has received countless accolades including being recognized as one of the Top 20 African American Designers in the country.

The panel will address how having an understanding of today’s trends is extremely important when helping customers with their décor choices. It will also speak to the challenges of working with clients who live in a dated home and for whom these trends can seem unrealistic. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and network with panel designers following the event.

“We appreciate Emily’s ongoing support of our trade show and her thoughtful curation of such a topical designer panel,” said Donna Busse, show director of DOMOTEX USA at HFUSA. “This educational event combined with the DOMOTEX USA trade show’s display of global products and services will highlight the design creativity driving the floor covering industry forward.”

Source: Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA)