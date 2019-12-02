A2LA Accredits BBI Test Labs, Testing Services Of Microban

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — December 2, 2019 — BBI Test Labs, the testing service of Microban® International Ltd., a global supplier of antimicrobial and odor control technology, is now accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) to the ISO 17025 standard (Certificate No. 5298.01).

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team for achieving this milestone. It is truly an honor and I applaud the level of dedication it took from our team to validate our test methods,“ Ivan Ong, vice president of research and development. “This accreditation is a testament to how our labs operate with both quality and competence at the forefront. Thank you to the A2LA staff for recognizing this and guiding us through the entire process.”

Achieving ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation by A2LA is the pinnacle in third-party laboratory accreditation, as it confirms that laboratories have management, quality and technical systems in place to ensure accurate and reliable analysis, as well as proper administrative processes to ensure that all aspects related to the sample, the analysis and the reporting are standardized, measured and monitored.

This accreditation deems the microbiology laboratory of BBI Test Labs to be technically competent to conduct mold identification and industry-standard antimicrobial efficacy testing on industrial and consumer products: textile materials, building materials, paints and coating, paper, plastics and polymers. In the scope of accreditation, the tests include AATCC 90, AATCC 100, AATCC 147, AATCC 174-1, II, III, AATCC 30-III, AATCC 30-IV, ASTM D3273, ASTM E1428, ASTM E2149, ASTM E2180, ASTM E3031, ASTM G21, FZ/T 73023, ISO 20743, ISO 22196, JIS L1902, JIS Z2801 and Environmental Mold Identification.

A significant achievement for Microban, this accreditation authenticates the competency of the microbiology lab to independently, impartially and confidentially conduct third party testing. Standard tests are conducted to objectively demonstrate a product’s performance.

Microban also holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS) to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

A2LA is an independent, 501(c)3, non-profit, internationally-recognized accreditation body that offers a full range of comprehensive laboratory and laboratory-related accreditation services.

Established in 1978, A2LA is dedicated to the formal recognition of competent testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, proficiency testing providers and reference material producers.

Source: Microban® International

