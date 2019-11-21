Web Industries Launches French And German Website Editions Reflecting Expanding Presence Throughout European Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care, And Industrial Markets

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — November 21, 2019 — In a move that places the online presence of its precision converting and outsource manufacturing services on the doorstep of European markets, U.S.-headquartered Web Industries has launched its website in German and French editions.

Each edition covers Web Industries’ four market sectors: Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care, and Industrial. The sites went live November 1, 2019.

According to Web Industries Vice President of Corporate Development Kevin Young, the French edition supports the acquisition earlier this year of France-based Omega Systèmes Atlantique and Omega Systèmes Aquitaine. The German edition reinforces the marketing presence of Web’s precision formatting operations in Stade, Germany and its Hamburg sales offices.

“Our French and German website editions are a natural outgrowth of Web’s expansion into European markets,” Young says. “We acquired Omega just this year and opened our first European sales office in Hamburg a year earlier. France and Germany are gateway countries to the larger European aerospace industry and to other key markets. Web now has a presence in regions that reach far beyond the French and German borders. Businesses throughout Europe that converse in French or German can now readily access information on all Web divisions and interact with us without the need for translations.”

Web Industries Head of Business Development Europe Patrick Markert adds: “Web Industries’ acquisition of Omèga Systèmes has enabled us to establish a European supply chain complete with material suppliers and end users. This has created tremendous market demand. Our new multilingual website reinforces Web Industries’ position as a company with global manufacturing and distribution capabilities that can meet the precision converting and outsource manufacturing needs of customers worldwide.”

Website Content

The website’s Markets section features separate landing pages for each of Web Industries’ marketing divisions: Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care, and Industrial. Each landing page provides a detailed description of a division’s capabilities and an overview of its product line.

The site’s Services & Products section hosts Process Optimization Services, Outsource Manufacturing Services and Specialty Products pages, each with detailed coverage.

A Resources page takes visitors to a library of technical brochures, and an About Us section provides access to scores of industry opinion, technical and product-oriented news items published in leading trade publications.

Source: Web Industries, Inc.