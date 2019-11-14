Sun50 Hosts Minneapolis Launch Party: The Authentic Brand In Sun Protection Apparel

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn. — November 14, 2019 — Sun50, a lifestyle brand head-quartered in Minnesota, launched its opening collection of luxury UPF 50+ apparel and accessories which are made in Los Angeles, California. The inspiration for Sun50 is Christie Covarrubias, Co-Founder and CEO, who grew up in California during a time when sunscreen was virtually nonexistent. “My cousin, Renee, and I would spend our childhood summers on the beaches of Lake Tahoe in the water as much as possible, frequently sun burning our skin” says Covarrubias. In her early 30’s, Renee, was diagnosed with melanoma from a mole on her back and passed away 10 months later. “Had Renee known about skin cancer prevention and early detection, she would probably be alive today,” says Covarrubias. With Renee in mind, Sun50 was launched.

According to The Skin Cancer Foundation (SCF), the single most effective form of sun protection is UPF clothing. Grounded in their company mission to “reduce the incidence of skin cancer by supplying the world with the most fashion-forward, easy to wear, and socially impactful sun protective clothing available,” Sun50 fabrics are third party tested to ensure the highest levels of UV protection from the sun. In fact, each of their fabrics have earned The SCF Seal of Recommendation.

Sun50’s goal is to be a resource and a community of support for people affected by skin cancer. “You will not be just a customer, but a friend and member of our Sun50 family,” says Covarrubias. Sun50 is actively collaborating with organizations dedicated to the prevention of skin cancer including the American Academy of Dermatology, The Skin Cancer Foundation and The Claire Marie Foundation.

Kicking off their launch with a party in Minneapolis on November 15, the opening collection includes signature prints and beach inspired styles, hand-crafted from ultra-soft, sustainable lightweight fabrics. UPF 50+ sun hats and umbrellas, reef safe sunscreens, eco-friendly sandals and a limited-run, hand-woven tote imported from Madagascar round out the collection. The evening celebration will include signature cocktails, gourmet food, live music and the debut of their collection worn by fashion models.

“The way you live your life is up to you, we just want you to live it to the fullest,” says Covarrubias.

