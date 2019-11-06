Shawnee Chemical And SANITIZED AG: New Strategic Sales Partnership For The Sanitized® Antimicrobial Polymer Additive

PRINCETON, NJ and BURGDORF, Switzerland — November 6, 2019 — From October 28, 2019 SANITIZED customers in the PVC industry in the US will profit from the expertise and established sales network of Shawnee Chemical. The Sanitized® antimicrobial additive for hygiene function and material protection for flexible PVC will be marketed in the US by the new sales partner.

SANITIZED and Shawnee Chemical, two experts in their fields with a similar understanding of values, have joined forces: Both deal in high-performance products for the PVC industry combined with the best possible service, which begins with the conception of value-added products and their optimum use. This collaboration with SANITIZED is a good fit for the portfolio as both companies focus on innovative, customer-specific solutions.

With the addition of the antimicrobial Sanitized® additives at Shawnee Chemical, the PVC industry gets a new overall package, offering more than just products for hygiene function and material protection. As an addition to the core product services, SANITIZED supports development and production, regulatory queries and marketing through the use of the Sanitized® Ingredient Brand, which characterizes the end products within their differentiation and emphasis on quality.

The antimicrobial additives for PVC from SANITIZED protects flexible and rigid PVC end products from bacterial infestation, growth of algae and mildew, material degradation, biofilms, pink stain, and odors caused by microbes. The PVC industry uses the antimicrobial additive in flooring, industrial coatings, artificial leather, roof membranes, pool liners and tarpaulins.

“Everyone at Shawnee is very excited to partner with SANITIZED for the sale of their antimicrobial products to the PVC processors in the U.S. and Canada. SANITIZED is a recognized leader in antimicrobials in Europe, with innovative and environmentally sustainable products, and this market approach fits perfectly with Shawnee’s activities in the vinyl industry,” says Dave Peters from Shawnee Chemical.

“We are excited to partner with Shawnee Chemical to develop antimicrobial solutions to the PVC industry in the US and Canada. Shawnee’s many years of experience and close relationships in the PVC industry will enable us to introduce our technologies and services more quickly and effectively,” says Aric Axness, Senior Business Development Manager at SANITIZED USA.

Source: SANITIZED (USA)