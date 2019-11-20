Shaw Introduces Innovative Soft Floor Covering Designed For The Expo/Trade Show Market

DALTON, Ga. — November 20, 2019 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) will unveil a new soft floor covering designed for people and the planet at Greenbuild 2019 in Atlanta in the mindful Materials pavilion lounge. The product known as COMFOR3T™ stands to revolutionize the U.S. expo flooring market.

“The innovative new product is softer underfoot than typical expo carpet products used to service the U.S. trade show market today, enhancing the experience for attendees and exhibitors who spend tremendous amounts of time on their feet. Thus the name COMFOR3T,” states Craig Callahan, Vice President – Specialty Markets at Shaw. “The R is cubed to represent that the product’s features are aligned with the sustainability goals of reduction, reuse, recyclability all while creating a positive human experience.”

Made with 60-80 percent recycled content (depending on the color), COMFOR3T reduces the use of virgin materials by possessing the ability to incorporate both post-consumer and post-industrial recycled content. The product can be reused multiple times and once it’s ready for replacement, it is 100% recyclable. Competitively priced with existing expo carpets in the market, the COMFOR3T can be returned to Shaw and will be recycled back into new COMFOR3T products or other products that could benefit from this waste stream. It is Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Bronze having been assessed for material health, material reuse, renewable energy / carbon management, water stewardship and social fairness.

“COMFOR3T builds upon our 20-year commitment to developing products for people and the planet. This latest product introduction showcases our continued commitment to human experience, material health and recyclability or as we say, sustain[HUMAN]ability,” notes Susan Farris, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications at Shaw.

COMFOR3T maintains the high performance standards that Shaw’s customers demand of all products. It cleans easily and maintains its beauty over multiple uses. The product will launch in 2020 with a carefully selected color line designed to enhance the trade show experience.

Posted November 20, 2019

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.