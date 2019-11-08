Sapience Automation To Establish Operations In Berkeley County, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 30, 2019 — Sapience Automation, a full-service integrator of robot systems, is establishing operations in Berkeley County. The $500,000 investment is expected to create 26 new jobs.

Focusing on the integration of industrial robots for manufacturers and supporting existing users of robots, Sapience Automation also works with automation, paint, system integration and various other operations.

Located at 2079 Wambaw Creek Rd., Suite 5 in Charleston, S.C., Sapience Automation’s new facility will allow the company to grow current operations and increase collaboration with educational systems and local schools to help encourage and train students for jobs in the automation industry. To support workforce initiatives, the company launched a nonprofit to enrich mechatronics and robotics programs on the high school level and identify students who could excel in the area of automation.

Operations are online, and continue to ramp up. Individuals interested in joining the Sapience Automation team should visit https://sapienceautomation.com/contact.

Quotes:

“Sapience Automation has a lot of experience with advanced automotive and aerospace manufacturing systems but is also designed to work efficiently with smaller shops that may require less complex automation. That is one of our main focuses, and we’re excited to be in Berkeley County because we are surrounded by many customers in each category.” – Sapience Automation President and CEO Martin Rola

“The investment that Sapience Automation is making in our people and our state shows the world that our workforce and competitive business environment can lead to success for companies in every industry. We congratulate Sapience Automation on its decision to establish operations in Berkeley County, and look forward to watching the company continue to grow here for a long time.” – Gov. Henry McMaster

“We pride ourselves on the pro-business climate we’ve cultivated in South Carolina, and this announcement today is yet another testament to that environment. We celebrate Sapience Automation’s investment in our state and commend the company on its focus on training the next generation of automation professionals.” – Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Sapience Automation is a welcome new advanced industry asset for our region’s STEM-based economy. Advanced industries led the post-recession employment recovery and are America’s best opportunity to support innovative, inclusive and sustainable growth. Sapience Automation’s decision to locate in the Charleston region demonstrates that this market offers the competitive advantages innovative companies need to succeed, including a skilled, adaptable and enthusiastic workforce.” – Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair John Hagerty

“We are thrilled that Sapience Automation has chosen to expand into Berkeley County. This announcement is continued proof that Berkeley County is a top choice for companies in the manufacturing industry to setup, or expand, their operations. We are also confident that Sapience will create high-quality, cutting-edge job opportunities for our local workforce.”— Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb

Posted November 8, 2019

Source: Office of the Governor, South Carolina