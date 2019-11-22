Pegasus Home Fashions Establishing Operations In Bamberg County, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — November 12, 2019 — Pegasus Home Fashions, a manufacturer and provider of bedding and home products, today announced plans to establish operations in Bamberg County. The $1.1 million investment is projected to create 113 new jobs.

Family-owned and-operated, Pegasus Home Fashions uses the latest materials and techniques to produce and distribute bed pillows, memory foam, bedspreads, blankets, sheet sets, pet beds and more.

Located at 1349 Locust Avenue in Denmark, S.C., Pegasus Home Fashions’ Bamberg County facility is the company’s first manufacturing and distribution operations in the Southeast.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Pegasus Home Fashions team should visit the facility to apply in person.

“We are very excited to expand our business to Denmark and bring jobs to the Bamberg area, where we look forward to hiring more than a hundred people. We appreciate the support we have received from the SC Department of Commerce, SouthernCarolina Alliance and the local community, which have all created a pro-business environment.” -Pegasus Home Fashions Owner Carmine Spinella

“When a company decides to move here, it confirms that Team South Carolina’s approach to attracting businesses and building a world-class workforce is working. We’re excited to welcome Pegasus Home Fashions to the South Carolina family and to celebrate the 113 new jobs this investment will bring to Bamberg County.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies come to our state and invest in our people because of all South Carolina has to offer, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for Pegasus Home Fashions in Bamberg County.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Pegasus Home Fashions will bring investment and jobs to Bamberg County, and we are delighted that we have the workforce that can support manufacturing operations as diverse as this textile operation, aerospace, advanced composites and agribusiness. It’s a great day for Bamberg County to welcome this fine company.” -Bamberg County Councilman Evert Comer

“Denmark welcomes this new industry, and we look forward to creating the best business environment for their manufacturing. The people of our town thank Mr. Spinella and Pegasus for the 113 new jobs and economic stimulation in our community.” –City of Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright

“SouthernCarolina Alliance and Bamberg County salute Carmine Spinella and his team on choosing their new location, where manufacturing is appreciated and thrives. Pegasus Home Fashions will be an asset to our regional industrial community, and we look forward to working with them for years to come.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor