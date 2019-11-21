OmniBloq™ Passes Rigorous Testing By Cotton Incorporated With High Marks For STORM COTTON™ And STORM DENIM™

FALL RIVER, Mass. — November 21, 2019 — After extensive testing, OmniBloq™ — Bolger & O’Hearn’s high powered, Stormproof/Breathable™ durable water repellent – meets all requirements to be used as a DWR technology for STORM COTTON™ and STORM DENIM™ finishes.

STORM COTTON™ and STORM DENIM™ technologies combine the natural comfort of cotton with high performance characteristics normally found in synthetic materials.

Recent tests of OmniBloq™ conducted by Cotton Incorporated at their labs demonstrated that OmniBloq™ meets the stringent water repellence, breathability and durability requirements necessary for apparel utilizing the STORM COTTON™ and/or STORM DENIM™ technologies.

Highly durable, STORM COTTON™ technology provides a durable, water repellent benefit to cotton and cotton-rich apparel without compromising the breathability for which that fabric is known.

According to materials supplied by Cotton Incorporated, many water-repellent treatments can inhibit a fabric’s ability to breathe and transfer moisture vapor. STORM COTTON™ technology, which can be created using products such as OmniBloq™, repel liquid but do not impact or impede the natural ability of cotton to breathe. Instead, STORM COTTON™ technology allows moisture vapor to escape and evaporate.

The Cotton Incorporated STORM DENIM™ technology provides the same benefits, specifically to denim. Applied in garment form, the finish allows flexibility for additional garment finishing techniques.

OmniBloq™ is a powerful new Durable Water Repellent finish developed by Bolger and O’Hearn that is both stormproof and breathable. Unlike most DWR’s on the market, OmniBloq™ has been engineered to keep working, even in heavy snow or pounding rain. Most DWR’s quickly lose power in those conditions, while OmniBloq™ maintains performance. In a class by itself, OmniBloq™ adds lightweight, breathable repellence against the elements without bulky membranes. OmniBloq™ also holds onto its power through multiple washings.

“We are very proud that OmniBloq™ has been acknowledged by Cotton Incorporated as a DWR chemistry for STORM COTTON™ and STORM DENIM™ technologies apparel,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president of Bolger & O’Hearn. “When we began working with Cotton Incorporated on this project, we had no doubt OmniBloq™ would not only meet but surpass their criteria. The test results from Cotton Inc., which is one of the most respected institutions in the global textile industry, underscore what we have known all along about this unique chemistry,” O’Hearn said.

“We’re excited about the outstanding results,” he added, “and believe this points to the immense value OmniBloq™ is bringing to the global textile industry and Bolger & O’Hearn’s role as a trusted developer of next-generation chemistries.”

Known for innovation and the highest quality standards, Bolger & O’Hearn frequently develops new products for industry partners, which include several major brands. A bluesign system® partner since 2014, B&O is also actively committed to sustainability in both its manufacturing processes and the chemistries the company develops, manufactures and sells. For example, B&O is a leader in the development of fluorine-free water repellents and continually strives to improve the health, safety and environmental profiles of all of its products.

In fact, many are water-based and/or on the prestigious ZDHC list of environmentally-approved chemistries. B&O also generates half the energy it needs to run the company’s US manufacturing operations from an on-site solar field, reducing their annual carbon emissions by 125,000 pounds, or the equivalent of 14,065,489 gallons of gasoline.

Posted November 21, 2019

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn