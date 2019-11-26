Italian Textile Machinery Will Be Present At IRANTEX 2019

MILAN — November 26, 2019 — As part of the promotional activities set for 2019, Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian textile machinery manufacturers, will organize Punto Italia, a service center at the next IRANTEX, the main Iranian textile and textile machinery trade show, to be held in Tehran, from 9 to 12 December 2019.

Punto Italia, located in Pavilion nr. 38, will be used for meetings between Italian textile machinery builders and their Iranian customers. Moreover in the service center local companies will be able to get for information on the Italian technological offer.

“Despite the difficulties that still exist for doing business in the Iranian market due to the well-known reasons, explains Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT, it is important to keep in touch with a market of significant importance for our manufacturers”. Embargo to Iran has in fact reset Italian exports towards the Country, which until a decade ago was among the main foreign market of Italian builders. In the first half of 2019 the value of the Italian direct export to Iran was equal to 2 million euros compared to 15 million euros in the same period 2018.

“Unfortunately what is happening in Iran testifies how geopolitical tensions can influence heavily the business of a sector,” concludes Zucchi. Only two years ago, following the signing of the Iranian nuclear deal, named JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), Italian exports came to a value of around 45 million euros. Punto Italia at Irantex is the signal that our entrepreneurs believe in the ending of the embargo and in the resumption of normal commercial relations with the Iranian counterpart “.

Posted November 26, 2019