Israel/Rhode Island Collaborative: Two Opportunities To Learn More About BIRD Foundation Grants Up To $1 Million For R & D Purposes

PROVIDENCE, RI — November 7, 2019 — Israel/Rhode Island Funding Opportunity, Up to $1,000,000. Workshop with Andrea Yonah, East Coast Representative of the BIRD Foundation, December 3rd and December 4th.

Two opportunities to learn more in Newport and Providence, RI. If you would like to participate please go to the respective link and register. The event is free but registration is required.

How does the BIRD Foundation Operate?

Any pair of companies, one Israeli and one U.S.-based, may apply jointly so long as they can demonstrate the combined capabilities and infrastructure to define, develop, manufacture, sell and support an innovative product based on industrial R&D.

The key criterion is that each corporate entity shall have the ability to carry out its part of the joint development and commercialization. Their willingness to share in the financial risk of product development as well as in the financial gain of commercialization, are also key factors in BIRD’s evaluation.

The BIRD Foundation offers conditional grants for joint development projects on a risk-sharing basis. The Foundation funds up to 50% of each company’s R&D expenses associated with the joint project, up to $1M per project. Repayments are due if commercial revenues are generated as a direct result of the project.

Opening remarks will be given by Tuni Schartner, Director Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Innovate Newport and Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director Newport Chamber of Commerce

The event will be moderated by Avi Nevel, CEO of the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC)

Andrea Yonah, Director of Business Development, East Coast/Midwest, U.S.-Israel Binational Industrial R&D (BIRD) Foundation

Andrea is responsible for BIRD’s East Coast and Midwest activities and works to increase the Foundation’s profile among U.S. companies by engaging in business development, strategic growth initiatives, relationship management, and matchmaking between Israeli and U.S. companies. Prior to her position with BIRD, Andrea served for eight years as the Executive Director of the New Jersey-Israel Commission. Andrea has held positions in marketing, interactive media and Internet application development in companies located both in Israel and the U.S. She began her career at EduSoft in Tel-Aviv as part of a BIRD funded project with Berlitz International. Andrea continued her career at Berlitz as part of the Worldwide Marketing Division at their headquarters in Princeton, NJ. Andrea went on to work in product development and marketing at Princeton eCom, a New Jersey financial IT company. Andrea holds a B.A. in Urban Affairs and Political Science from Barnard College, Colombia University and a Masters degree in Foreign Language Education/ESL from Tel-Aviv University.

Representative of a Voiceitt grant recipient will share their experience.

First Opportunity:

Registration: https://www.theriic.org/single-post/2019/10/30/IsraelRhode-Island-Funding-Opportunity-Up-to-1000000-Workshop-with-Andrea-Yonah-East-Coast-Representative-of-the-BIRD-Foundation

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Time: 4:30 – 6:00 pm,

Location: INNOVATE NEWPORT 513 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

Second Opportunity:

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Time: 12:00 – 1:30 pm,

Location: Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship, 1 Euclid Avenue, Providence, RI. 029067

Register: https://www.theriic.org/single-post/2019/10/31/IsraelRhode-Island-Funding-Opportunity-Up-to-1000000-Workshop-with-Andrea-Yonah-East-Coast-Representative-of-the-BIRD-Foundation

Posted November 7, 2019

Source: Israel/Rhode Island Collaborative