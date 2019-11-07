Hy-Tech Acquires Chicago Area Gear Companies, Blaz-Man Gear And Gear Products, Expanding Expertise In Complex Spiral And Straight Bevel Gear Production.

CRANBERRY TWP. PA, — October 15, 2019 — Hy-Tech Engineered Solutions is pleased to announce the acquisition of Blaz-Man Gear and Gear Products & Manufacturing; both Chicago based companies specializing in the manufacture and distribution of custom gears and power transmission gear products. The addition will triple Hy-Tech’s capacity in gear production, as well as bring new expertise to expand into more complex spiral and straight bevel gear design and manufacture.

“Aside from the advantages this brings to new and existing customers in terms of expanded gear product availability, additional gear design engineering know-how and improved responsiveness, we expect it to help lower costs across the board as the new economies of scale come into play” observes Doug Ciabotti, Hy-Tech’s President. “Adding Blaz-Man and Gear Products means we can better address the needs of dozens of industries for highly engineered gearing, design consulting and reverse engineering”.

“We’re most excited about our expanded capability to handle complex spiral, straight and hypoid bevel gearing applications which have traditionally been difficult to design and manufacture. Combining this bevel gear expertise with our dedicated production capacity for rush and breakdown requirements, as well as for “one-off” special orders, allows us to be a full-service partner to our customers, offering them complete gear solutions”.

The new companies will operate together with Hy-Tech’s current gear company, Quality Gear, forming a new “Power Transmission Division” in Punxsutawney, PA.

Gears and products available through Hy-Tech’s new Power Transmission Division:

Spiral Bevel – Straight Bevel – Hypoid Bevel – Ground Tooth – Shaved

Angular Spiral Bevel – Angular Straight Bevel – Zerol Bevel – Herringbone – Internal

Spur – Helical – Racks – Ratchets – Splines

Serrations – Worms/Worm Gears – Metric – Timing Gears – Sprockets

The acquisitions further strengthen Hy-Tech’s leadership position in domestic industrial manufacturing, joining current brands including ATP Tools, Parts and Sockets; ATSCO; Thaxton; NUMATX; Flex-Tech and Quality Gear. Hy-Tech provides engineered solutions and reverse engineering services to many Original Equipment Manufacturers as well as a complete line of industrial air tools; over 20,000 replacement parts for recognized brand names including Ingersoll Rand and Chicago Pneumatic; heavy duty industrial impact sockets; high quality hydrostatic test plugs for pipe, tubing and pressure vessels; hydropneumatic riveting systems; highly specialized machining services and a wide variety of standard and special gears and shafts.

Posted November 7, 2019

Source: Hy-Tech Engineered Solutions Inc.