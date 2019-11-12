Hexion Successfully Completes New Application Development Center (ADC) In Shanghai, China

COLUMBUS, Ohio — November 12, 2019 — Hexion Inc. has successfully completed construction of its new Application Development Center (ADC) in Shanghai as part of its global efforts to further strengthen its research and development and technical services capabilities. The new 4,800 square meter ADC will support new product development and customer collaboration to accelerate growth in waterborne coatings and composite applications.

“The new ADC is another example of our ongoing commitment to strategically invest in our R&D footprint to increase opportunities for innovation and stimulate growth,” said Craig A. Rogerson, chairman, president and CEO. “With commercial and R&D leaders working in closer proximity, we will leverage their diverse skills in a world-class technology setting, which will ultimately benefit our customers. The investment also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to incorporate sustainability principles into our R&D and product development initiatives to meet our customers’ demands for more environmentally-preferred solutions.”

Rogerson added: “For example, we expect the new ADC to strengthen our market leading position in China for wind energy applications by developing next generation solutions based on EPIKOTE™ and EPIKURE™ epoxy systems. The ADC will also support further innovation based on our EPIKOTE™ and EPONOL™ resin systems for automotive applications, such as lightweight auto composite components and other technologies that allow customers to build cars with better mileage, reducing air emissions without sacrificing performance, as well as enabling technologies that support production of electric-powered vehicles. With 24 global R&D sites, Hexion is uniquely positioned to develop the coatings, composites and adhesive solutions of tomorrow.”

Other environmentally-preferred solutions that have continued to gain traction in the Asia Pacific region and are expected to further grow with support from the ADC include: NextGen Epoxy™ Waterborne system, offering coating performance comparable to solvent-borne systems while providing for lower volatile organic compounds, which reduces air emissions; Cardura™ glycidyl ester, for the production of waterborne and ultra-high solids acrylic polyol resins; and VeoVa™ vinyl esters, a range of specialty monomers enabling affordable resins for 1K isocyanate-free high-performance protective coatings.

Hexion will feature these technologies along with other solutions offering improved performance and supporting the Company’s sustainability strategy at the 2019 CHINACOAT show in Shanghai on November 18-20, 2019.

Source: Hexion Inc.