Fil Doux Textiles Introduces Otratex, Completely Degradable Textile

NEW YORK CITY — November 11, 2019 — Dubbed “The Conscious Choice” by Fil Doux Textiles, the company is introducing Otratex™, a collection of degradable vinyl alternatives and the first completely degradable vinyl alternative in the industry.

With a focus on sustainability and craftsmanship from start to finish, Fil Doux Textiles controls the entire production process from their mills in Chile and Brazil, which are powered by wind and solar energy. Otratex is a natural extension for the company, whose textiles all embody the eco-friendly vision of the brand.

Otratex is the next generation of the VinylLife collection that was first introduced in 2016, and has been reengineered to be the true leader for sustainable textiles, using groundbreaking technology to create this one-of-a-kind product. The dominant trends in health and wellness have created a great demand for the product across the hospitality, healthcare, contract and cruise industries. Easy to clean with microscopic pores for breathability and temperature control, and can be treated for ASTM-E84 and IMO. Otratex is treated twice with Pro-Tech, a water-based stain repellent that has denim and ink protection, once in process and once post-production, another proprietary technique developed by the company.

Otratex is engineered completely phthalate-free and incorporates enzymes into the degradable vinyl alternative that react with microorganisms found in landfills, acting as the catalyst for its eventually decomposition. The goal was to create a closed loop system where the product was essentially carbon neutral. Because a majority of landfills in the US are harvesting and repurposing biogas into energy, Otratex can be an example of a cradle to cradle product that is raising awareness and raising the bar in the industry.

“Fil Doux is family-owned company who cares about the next generation and the environment we leave behind,” says Fil Doux Textiles president Leo Novik. “We continue to develop new technologies that make our product more sustainable and sought after by our eco-savvy clients.”

In the spirit of environmental sustainability, Fil Doux Textiles has partnered with One Tree Planted with a pledge to donate 1,000 trees to Brazilian Rainforests for every 1,000 yards of Otratex purchased.

Posted November 11, 2019

Source: Fil Doux Textiles