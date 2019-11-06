American Silk Mills Unveils New Affordable Luxury Brand ASM Loft™

HIGH POINT, NC — November 6, 2019 — Sparked by an industry need for affordable luxury, American Silk Mills delivers incredible value and timeless American Silk Mills’ aesthetics with the debut of ASM Loft™ at Showtime Market in High Point, N.C., Nov. 17-20. The brand, much like its desirable living space namesake, is accessible yet sophisticated and chic.

The ASM Loft brand showcases beautiful complex yarns and constructions from American Silk Mills’ parent company, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited. As the first physical expression of the American Silk Mills and Sutlej partnership, ASM Loft brings impeccable design and quality craftsmanship at a value price point. The much-awaited collection benefits from the innovative and inspiring designs of American Silk Mills, and the efficient and skillful production of Sutlej in India.

“ASM Loft is one of the first brands to bring truly affordable luxury to market,” said David Corbin, chief executive officer for American Silk Mills. “We saw a need in the industry for high-end, luxury fabrics that fit budgets at every level. We collaborated closely with our partner and parent company, Sutlej, creating a collection we’re all extremely proud to share. We believe this will open the door to new accounts that need more accessible price points.”

ASM Loft focuses on delivering a luxurious hand and touchable texture for an easy organic feel. Textured plains and feature fabrics incorporate novelty yarns such as twist, slub, space dye, boucle and chenille yarns. Intentionally developed around a chameleon-like spectrum of organic hues such as blush, thistle, linen, graphite, sage and indigo, this collection effortlessly coordinates with most palettes.

“ASM Loft offers easy extravagance, and just like the tall walls of urban lofts, this brand takes luxury value to new heights,” said Susan Hedgecock, creative director for American Silk Mills. “We drew inspiration from the industrial, yet modern appeal of loft living, weaving touches of sheen and glimmer into fabrics rich with texture and subtle nuances. Curated for everyday livability, this fashionably classic collection and color palette is like the perfect pair of jeans—it goes with everything.”

ASM Loft fabrics will stock a majority of SKU’s shipping within 48 hours of order. Corbin said that the expected price points for body cloths will be between $9-14 per yard, while jacquards will top out at approximately $15 per yard.

American Silk Mills was acquired by Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited in November 2017. ASM was founded in 1896 and remains among the oldest and most established of the American textile brands. The Company specializes in designing, weaving and distributing innovative textiles to customers across residential, contract, transportation and specialty markets. ASM products include fine jacquard textiles, high quality silks, a variety of luxurious velvets and Sensuede®, an eco-friendly synthetic suede.

Posted November 6, 2019

Source: American Silk Mills