Zimmer Austria: First COLARIS Digital Textile Printer For Pigment Inks Sold To US Customer Ultimate Textile Inc.

SPARTANBURG, SC — October23, 2019 — Zimmer Austria is proud to announce the sale of the first COLARIS Digital Textile Printer for pigment inks in the US, to be installed at Ultimate Textile Inc. in Rutherfordton, NC.

Ultimate Textile Inc. is a dyehouse producing high-quality upholstery and decorative home fabrics. Ultimate Textile Inc. is expanding into digital printing.

Zimmer Austria is a manufacturer for Screen & Digital Printing Machinery, Coating, Steaming, Drying, Digital Functionalization, as well as Sample, Lab, and Washing machines.

Zimmer Austria’s production sites are in Kufstein and Klagenfurt, Austria. The North American sales and service office is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Zimmer’s machines cover the following applications: home textiles, wall covering, carpets and mats, fashion, upholstery, towels, blankets, technical textiles, nonwoven, paper, glass fiber.

Posted October 23, 2019

Source: Zimmer Austria