U.S. Commerce Department Announces $13 Million To Support U.S. Manufacturers

WASHINGTON — October 23, 2019 — Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced $13 million in U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grants to support 11 Trade Adjustment Assistance Centers (TAACs) that help manufacturers affected by imports adjust to increasing global competition and to create jobs. The TAACs, which each service multiple states, are located in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Massachussetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

“From day one, the Trump administration has fought for a level playing field for American manufacturers, including by securing new trade deals with our partners and confronting unfair trade practices,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This program is one element of an effort to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector after years of neglect on the part of the Federal government.”

The 11 grants are:

$1.9 million to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, for the Great Lakes Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$1.1 million to the University of Missouri–Columbia, for the Mid-America Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$1 million to the MidAtlantic Employers’ Association, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for the Mid-Atlantic Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$963,770 to Applied Strategies International, Ltd., Chicago, Illinois, for the Midwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$1 million to the New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center, Inc., North Billerica, Massachusetts, for the New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$889,819 to the Research Foundation of the State University of New York at Binghamton, for the Trade Adjustment Assistance Center Serving New York, New Jersey and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico

$1.1 million to the Trade Task Group, Seattle, Washington, for the Northwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$1.2 million to the University of Colorado at Boulder, for the Rocky Mountain Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$1.3 million to the Georgia Tech Research Corporation, Atlanta, Georgia, for the Southeastern Trade Adjustment Assistance Center,

$1.2 million to the University of Texas at San Antonio, for the Southwest Trade Adjustment Assistance Center, and

$1.3 million to the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, for the Western Trade Adjustment Assistance Center.

EDA’s Trade Adjustment Assistance for Firms program funds 11 Trade Adjustment Assistance Centers across the nation. The centers support a wide range of technical, planning, and business recovery projects that help companies and the communities that depend on them adapt to international competition and diversify their economies. The grants announced today are for the second year of a funding cycle running from 2016 to 2021.

Posted October 25, 2019

Source: ‪U.S. Department of Commerce / U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)