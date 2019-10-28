TRSA DC Conference: One Industry, One Voice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — October 28, 2019 — The TRSA 10th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., Mar. 25-26 is your best opportunity to establish relationships and help educate our nation’s legislators on the issues that are important to you and your companies.

The Conference agenda includes an opening keynote, a Hill Day issue briefing, TRSAPAC reception and an Industry Awards dinner on Mar. 25. The following day, TRSA members will head to Capitol Hill for a meeting with legislators followed by a luncheon with a member of Congress. New for 2020 is a registration rebate offer for TRSA members that allows up to 100% of the registration rebated following full attendance at this event.

Attendees of the Legislative Conference will hear detailed and savvy political and electoral analysis from keynote presenter A.B. Stoddard. Stoddard is an associate editor and columnist with the political news site and polling data aggregator RealClearPolitics as well as a contributor and guest host for SiriusXM’s POTUC Channel. She also appears on the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, CNN and MSNBC as a political commentator.

Pre-Hill Day you’ll also gather with other members of your group to formulate strategy to convey the industry’s positions to policymakers. Strategizing will continue at the TRSAPAC Reception.

On Wednesday evening, Mar. 25, a celebration of industry creativity and excellence will come in the form of TRSA’s Industry Awards Dinner. All Operator (laundries) and Associate (suppliers) member companies and their employees are eligible to be nominated for these awards; descriptions and nomination forms (deadline is Friday, Jan. 17) are at www.trsa.org/awards:

Best Plants of the Year Award (new this year!)

Above and Beyond Service

Clean Green Innovation

Company Community Service Award

Diversity Recognition Award

SafeTRSA Safety Excellence

TRSA Years of Service Awards

TRSA Volunteer Leadership Award

Complimentary and discount registration will be available to award-winning organizations. Questions about the Awards program can be directed to Ken Koepper, Director of Membership/Industry Outreach, kkoepper@trsa.org or 877.770.9274, ext. 109.

TRSA Capitol Hill Day is Thursday, Mar. 26 and attendees will experience small-group visits to legislators’ offices. This is your chance to generate immediate and long-term benefits for your company.

Register by Friday, Feb. 14 to receive early pricing discounts. Operator members from the same company can register and pay for two, which allows a third colleague from their company to come for free.

Posted October 28, 2019

Source: TRSA