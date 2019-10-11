Shaw To Host Sustainable Brands Webinar October 17: Free Registration Open

DALTON, Ga. — October 11, 2019 — Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) is hosting a webinar with Sustainable Brands on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern with diverse organizations intently focused on products and initiatives that support the wellbeing of people and the planet. The webinar will explore what is driving their efforts, the challenges they’ve faced, keys to success and what’s on the horizon.

Moderated by Susan Farris, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications at Shaw, panelists include:

Perkins and Will’s Material Performance Lab Co-Director, Mary Dickinson A global architecture and design firm that ignited an industry movement toward healthy building materials in 2008, and whose Material Performance Lab continues to lead research and educate design professionals on how to choose healthier, more sustainable products

HeiQ Group’s Co-founder & CEO, Carlo Centonze A leader in textile innovation that helps textile brands and manufacturers quickly identify, target and manufacture novel technologies, including groundbreaking work on IKEA’s air purifying curtain concept

Healthy Building Network’s Collective Impact Director, William Weber An organization dedicated to advancing human and environmental health who in conjunction with the Housing Partnership Network helps encourages the adoption of healthier materials in the affordable housing sector



“At Shaw, we put people at the center of sustainability — what we call sustain[HUMAN]abilityTM. It’s why we’re focused on the ingredients that go into products and the impacts of sound, moisture and other design elements so we can create a better future,” noted Farris.

She continued, “We believe in a future comprised of spaces and places that support the wellbeing of people and the planet. This webinar provides the opportunity for attendees to learn from others’ successes and innovations as well as the challenges they faced in the process.”

Attendees will:

Gain insights into the trends that are driving companies, nonprofits/NGOs and others to focus on people at the core of their sustainability efforts

Understand common obstacles to change and innovation and how to overcome them

Learn about the value of leveraging partnerships to achieve sustainability objectives

Register for free at: https://sustainablebrands.com/events/view/sustaining-human-ability-taking-a-people-centric-approach-to-sustainability

Posted October 11, 2019

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.