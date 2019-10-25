ShanghaiTex 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Novibra Boskovice s.r.o.

BOSKOVICE, Czech Republic — October 24, 2019 — Novibra presents the latest innovations in spindle technology and energy saving measures at the forthcoming ShanghaiTex.

The energy saving spindle LENA has been designed for the highest speeds and lower energy consumption. It is the only spindle in the market with 17.5 mm wharve diameter and energy savings in the average of up to 6%.

The new generation of clamping crowns CROCOdoff and CROCOdoff Forte introduce genuine doffing without underwinding. The crowns work automatically depending on the spindle speed. The major advantages are significant reductions in maintenance costs. That is based on a lower ends down rate after doffing and minimized cleaning of the underwinding area.

Novibra’s goal is to bring beneficial and customized solutions to the customers helping them to keep their leading position in the market. Novibra is looking forward to discussing the new products that fulfil one of today’s biggest demands for energy savings and maintenance costs reduction.

See for yourself the many advantages on offer from Novibra. Visit us at ShanghaiTex from November 25 to 28, 2019: Hall E1, Booth A30.

Posted October 25, 2019

Source: ‪ Novibra Boskovice s.r.o.