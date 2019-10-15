Rockline Industries Launches Career Accelerator Program In Partnership With Arkansas Tech Career Center

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — October 15, 2019 — Rockline Industries announced the launch of a new Career Accelerator Program in partnership with Arkansas Tech Career Center (ATCC) during a ribbon cutting event held on October 11 at Rockline’s Russellville location to celebrate the new initiative.

“Arkansas Tech University (ATU) is excited to partner with Rockline Industries to create this educational training partnership that enhances the region’s potential for manufacturing by developing entry-level operators,” said Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark chancellor. “This partnership will provide relevant educational programming to our students and enable ATU to deliver on its promise to offer multiple access points to higher education and its responsibility to drive economic growth in the region and the state.”

The program focuses on providing skills workers need to succeed in today’s manufacturing industry through a classroom component with ATCC and paid internships at the Rockline Industries facility in Russellville, Ark. As part of the program Rockline installed a pilot line where students will learn the practical application of their classroom training in a hands-on environment.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of the U.S. economy,” said Frank Hacker, director of manufacturing at Rockline Industries. “We believe that by providing students the opportunity to apply the lessons they’re learning in the classroom in a hands-on setting, we can inspire the next generation of manufacturing leaders, which is critical to the continued success of American industry.”

Numerous state, local, business and educational leaders spoke at the ribbon cutting event on the program’s importance in helping further the growth of the Arkansas River Valley region. Speakers included Arkansas Senator Breanne Davis, Russellville Mayor Richard Harris and more.

Posted October 15, 2019

Source: Rockline Indstries