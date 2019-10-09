Pratibha Syntex Joined Hands With Confederation Of Indian Industry To Implement Lean Manufacturing Excellence

INDORE, India — October 9, 2019 — Taking one more step towards excellence, Pratibha Syntex on Saturday, associated with CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) for lean manufacturing excellence. With this association, CII will support Pratibha Syntex to implement lean manufacturing excellence in their processes. A kick off meeting was held on Saturday where where CII also offered its participation.

The main objective of this project is to reduce manufacturing waste and increase growth and productivity. The module of this project has been prepared according to the time frame of one year.

Thanking the management team, CII official, Mr. Rajendra Ingle said that, “I am proud to be connected to this organization. It is very essential to focus on increasing productivity and efficiency. In order to excel in this competitive world, it is very necessary to satisfy both the customers and the employees.” Further, MD of Pratibha Syntex, Mr. Shreyaskar Choudhary marked his presence during this event where he took an oath to always respect and love our country and to give time and efforts to the progression of the country.

Source: Pratibha Syntex