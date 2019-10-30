New Beginnings For 2020 At Texworld USA And Apparel Sourcing USA This Winter Edition

NEW YORK CITY — October 29, 2019 — The Winter 2020 edition of Texworld USA comes with exciting updates and a new artistic direction from the influential New York-based agency, The Doneger Group. With a unique and creative flair, The Doneger Group will spearhead the must-attend industry event, the Texworld Showcase, offering trend insights on the newest colors and textile offerings for the Spring/Summer 2021. This edition’s trend showcase is called The Next Dimension and will feature four themes, Fundamental, Diaphanous, Alteration, and One World. Highlighting functional and quality-made fabrics, visitors can look forward to an array of fabrics that move beyond performance and design.

An industry source for education and inspiration, each edition of Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA has a central focus. The direction for 2020 is a spotlight on innovation through the evolution of today’s fabrics: denim, cotton, and functional fabrics.

Aligning with the 2020 spotlight and continuing the conversation from last edition’s FASHIONSUSTAIN, Texworld USA welcomes the debut of FASHIONINNOVATE, a one-day conference dedicated to tools and innovative fabrics that address industry challenges and will assist companies in the quest for sustainability. Opening its doors on Sunday, January 19, 2020, the conference will allow industry experts to cover topics such as technology tools, bio-synthetics, smart textiles and more, that will inspire and offer solutions for the growing industry standards. This Winter will also host an Innovation Showcase on the show floor, featuring a curated selection of cutting-edge textiles, materials, and technologies.

Returning with a host of cutting-edge companies exhibiting this January, is industry leader, brrr°. After realizing a need for an authentic cooling technology, entrepreneur Mary-Cathryn Kolb began working with technicians in Taiwan, and in 2014, brrr° was established. Powered by breakthrough technology, the company uses a proprietary blend of natural cooling minerals, active wicking and rapid drying technologies that work together to create a Triple Chill Effect that instantly and continuously draws heat and moisture away from the skin. “This show [Texworld USA] is a can’t-miss opportunity for brrr° because it connects us with some of the most influential decision-makers who are looking for innovative technologies that give them an edge in a very competitive marketplace,” said Mary-Cathryn Kolb, Founder & CEO of brrr°. A premiere functional fabric for every day, brrr° offers next-generation technology, such as advanced methods for dispersion, ways to increase the surface area of the minerals in the yarn to amplify the cooling effect.

Adding to the strong educational program, Lenzing Fibers returns to Texworld USA with a robust series focused on finding dynamic solutions to industry and environmental problems. “We’re looking forward to a new year in sustainable sourcing opportunities. Despite the apparel industry sourcing challenges, we see Texworld USA as an opportunity for alternative sourcing solutions for today’s market. The Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series includes topics ranging from sustainability, tech, and sourcing” comments Tricia Carey, Lenzing Fiber’s Director of Global Business Development. “We think the assortment of new mills participating at the show covers a variety of customer needs, from the larger brands to DTC customers. With that, Lenzing has recommendations for sourcing fabrics with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal.” The Texworld USA Educational Program including Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series and Textile Talks is open to all registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA attendees. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

A forum for the industry to explore high-quality apparel fabrics, trims and accessories at reasonable prices, Texworld USA covers over 18 product categories, including cotton, denim, functional fabrics, jacquard, drapery and tailoring, silky aspects, and more. Visitors searching for information on trends in textiles will have the ability to network with manufacturers and suppliers, as well as come away with insights from the line-up of complimentary educational sessions that dive into trends in the industry, sustainable solutions, and innovation in technology.

“We chose innovation as the direction for 2020 as a way to call attention to the inventiveness in the industry and take steps towards synchronizing sustainability and innovation,” said Jennifer Bacon, show director of fashion and apparel. “By adding elements like FASHIONINNOVATE and the curated innovation showcase, we achieve our objective to elevate our platform by bringing in the brightest minds to spread awareness on these topics.”

Lastly, Texworld USA is excited to welcome the return of Local Loft. Better than before, Local Loft addresses the growing demand of low to mid-level minimums. Focusing on domestic suppliers, Local Loft is a designated area at the show that provides direct access to apparel fabric buyers, research and development specialists, designers, and fashion companies. Connecting broader groups of domestic apparel service providers to those seeking US-based production options, in-stock/inventory, and small quantity options in a unique platform, Local Loft is designed to mitigate the need for speed-to-market by offering a forum to source domestic raw material suppliers and factories.

Posted October 30, 2019

Source: Messe Frankfurt USA