Milliken Enlists National Geographic for Custom Storytelling Platform Around Accelerated Solutions for a Sustainable World

SPARTANBURG, S.C — October 30, 2019 — Highlighting its commitment to sustainability, a company priority for more than 100 years, Milliken & Company announces today it has enlisted National Geographic to produce a series of custom articles in National Geographic magazine and on nationalgeographic.com. The series will be designed to engage communities, customers and associates with key Milliken sustainability initiatives.

“Sustainability is a core value that connects our planet, our products and our people,” said Halsey M. Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “Working with National Geographic amplifies our voice and invites meaningful collaboration as we explore innovative solutions to some of today’s greatest sustainability challenges.”

Long before it entered everyday consciousness, sustainability was a cornerstone of Milliken’s operational excellence. Evolving from the company’s first-ever recycling policy established in 1901 to today’s enterprise-wide approach, Milliken sees this emphasis as foundational to its ability to solve problems through innovation and materials science expertise.

From a zero waste to landfill commitment to building a global company culture of inclusivity, Milliken developed planet, product and people goals designed to positively impact future generations.

Milliken announced the news today with an event at its headquarters focused on its 2025 sustainability goals. Brian Skerry, National Geographic Photographer and Explorer, delivered the keynote address at the event, taking Milliken associates “into the sea” — providing visual context to serious issues threatening our planet and showcasing solutions that are both sustainable and profitable.

“The conversation around creating a healthier future is one we are eager to accelerate. We look forward to seeing how these stories, shared with millions through National Geographic’s print and digital platforms, can inspire new collaborations that will advance solutions for a sustainable world,” concludes Cook.

Posted October 31, 2019

Source: Milliken & Company