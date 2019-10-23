Kaman Composites Executes Long Term Agreement With Winglet Technology, LLC

WICHITA, Kan. — October23, 2019 — Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc. (KCW), a division of Kaman Aerosystems, announced today that it has entered into a strategic Long Term Agreement (LTA) with Winglet Technology, LLC to continue to supply Citation Sovereign Composite Winglet Systems.

“Our partnership with Winglet Technology has been very successful in providing the industry with a first class aftermarket product, and led to this LTA, which will further strengthen our relationship,” stated Mark Withrow, V.P. and General Manager, Kaman Composites U.S.

Winglet Technology is an industry leader of winglet design for business jet aircraft, providing unparalleled performance to owner/operators.

“Kaman Composites has earned this agreement with their approach to collaboration and assuring that customer expectations are understood and met. We are excited to enter this new chapter of our partnership and product offering,” said Bob Kiser, Owner, Winglet Technology, LLC.

All composite detail parts and assemblies are manufactured and delivered from the KCW facility in Wichita, Kansas. Deliveries are expected to extend through 2024.

Posted October 23, 2019

Source: Kaman Composites Wichita, Inc.