James Heal Instrument Range Makes Chinese Market Debut At Shanghaitex 2019

HALIFAX, England — October 18, 2019 — James Heal, manufacturer of premium quality textile testing instruments and consumables worldwide, will showcase its innovative new collection of state of the art instruments at ShanghaiTex 2019.

New additions to James Heal’s extensive testing instruments range will be showcased at the exhibition which runs 25-28 November. The new instruments will be unveiled on the James Heal stand for the first time to Asian customers at the exhibition.

The instruments making their Chinese market debut include WickView, ProDry and AquAbrasion from the performance testing range together with Titan, TruBurst and TruFade instruments.

The show has been running every two years since 1984, and James Heal have exhibited many times in this period. James Heal’s International Sales Manager Javier Manzano and Commercial Director Andrew Hemingway will be on the stand, supported by the firm’s long term partners in China and Hong Kong, Introtech.

Over the past 145 years from its global headquarters Halifax in West Yorkshire in the UK, James Heal has established a reputation for the consistent high quality of its materials testing instruments combined with expertise that spans multiple sectors from traditional textiles and smart fabrics to non-wovens, rubber, wood and plastic.

Amanda McLaren, managing director of James Heal, commented: “China is a hugely important market for us and the potential for growth is massive. We attend events in China every year and not only is ShanghaiTex one of the most important trade fairs in China for textile application technology, but it is also a great international platform for innovations and future trends in textiles and fashion. We’re very excited to debut our new range of instruments to the Chinese market and showcase some of our latest innovations.

“We are constantly innovating and listening to the needs of the industry we serve and we are totally committed to producing instruments capable of meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, providing them with the quality to provide a competitive edge. We can’t wait to see the reaction from attendees to the exhibition.”

Visitors to ShanghaiTex 2019 are invited to visit the James Heal stand W1H28 to see and experience a selection of James Heal’s new testing instruments together with a range of core instruments and consult with our team of experts available on the stand.

Posted October 18, 2019

Source: James Heal