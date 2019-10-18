Jacquard Inkjet Fabric Systems Partners With Advanced Chemical Solutions, LLC To Launch Fabachrome™ Pretreated Natural Fabrics For Sublimation Printing

HEALDSBURG, CA — October 18, 2019 — Jacquard Inkjet Fabric Systems announces an exclusive partnership with New York-based Advanced Chemical Solutions, LLC. Jacquard will market a complete portfolio of pretreated silk, cotton, and linen Fabachrome™ fabrics, manufactured using ACS’s innovative digital textile pretreatment technology, which enables sublimation printing to any natural fabric, including fabrics made of cellulose and protein fibers, as well as cotton blends, stretch fabrics, technical textiles, nylon swimwear, and virtually any other construction.

The Fabachrome™ digital textile printing process is a revolutionary solution, the world’s only waterless, dye- based digital textile printing process that is applicable to any sublimation printing workflow, including direct disperse or dye sublimation transfer.

Using Fabachrome™ pretreated natural fabrics, exclusively available from Jacquard Inkjet Fabric Systems, digital textile sublimation printers, brand owners, and in-house product manufacturers may utilize any disperse ink on any sublimation printer, without concern for ink nozzle clogging or cumbersome post-treatment operations. The concept enables on-demand textile manufacturing, designed around a single step printing platform that allows implementation of an unlimited range of fabrics in a digital printing microfactory.

The partnership will leverage Jacquard’s manufacturing and marketing capability with ACS’s advanced technology development expertise, thereby accelerating the adoption of emerging waterless printing technology for the production of sustainable, on-demand, personalized apparel and customized home textile products.

The partnership will be launched at Printing United, October 23-25, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Jacquard will be exhibiting at Booth 2426, Apparel & Industrial, where show visitors may sample a variety of pretreated natural fabrics, such as cotton sateen and linen, all digitally printed by dye sublimation. ACS President & CEO, Dr. Jerry Pinto, will also be present with Hunter Ellis, president of Jacquard, in Booth 2426 at Printing United.

Source: Jacquard Inkjet Fabric Systems