Italian Textile Machinery On Display At Expotextil Lima, Peru

MILAN — October 7, 2019 — Expotextil, the fair for the textile and garment sector in Peru, will be held from 24 to 27 October in Lima. At Expotextil there will also be a large representation of Italian textile machinery manufacturers. Inside the Italian pavilion organized by Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian textile machinery manufacturers, 18 Italian companies will exhibit: Arioli, Biancalani, Bianco, Btsr, Danitech, Ferraro, Itema, Lawer, Marzoli, Mcs, Ms Printing Solutions, Proxima, Pugi Group, Ratti, Roj, Santex Rimar Group, Stalam and Ugolini.

In Peru, the textile and clothing industry is one of the leading sectors of the local economy. In fact, the Country is the world’s leading producer of alpaca fibers (over 95% of the world production of this fiber is produced in Peru). There is also the cultivation and processing of cotton, especially in the northern area of the Country. Finally, the sector is supported by government programs aimed at increasing the quantity and quality of products made in Peru.

“In a framework of technological renewal of the Peruvian textile industry,” said Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT, the Italian presence at Expotextil is strategic. If it wants to remain competitive, the local industry needs to renew its machinery and to improve the quality of its items. The strategic partnership with the Italian technological offer is essential for textile companies that aim to increase their competitiveness with respect to imported products.”

The textile industry in Peru has already benefited, over the years, from the partnership with Italian textile machinery manufacturers. Peru is the fourth largest market for Italian sales in South America. In 2018, sales of Italian textile machinery in the Country reached a value of around 10 million euros. Moreover, in the first four months of 2019 Italian exports to Peru increased by 8% compared to the same period in 2018.

Source: ACIMIT, The Association Of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers