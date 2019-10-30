Eastman Joins Textile Exchange And Participates In Textile Sustainability Conference

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — October 24, 2019 — Eastman, the maker of sustainably sourced Naiaä cellulosic yarn, has joined Textile Exchange, the global nonprofit member organization committed to reducing the textile industry’s impact on the environment. Natalia Allen, Eastman textiles sustainability leader, participated in a roundtable discussion on biodiversity at the 2019 Textile Sustainability Conference, held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 15-18. The annual international gathering brought together brands, retailers and companies from across the textile world—all seeking to create a more sustainable and responsible fiber and materials industry. Naia™ was also featured in Vancouver at the C.L.A.S.S. booth; C.L.A.S.S. is a global resource for smart material innovation.

“I’m pleased to highlight Eastman’s companywide commitment to sustainable forestry management as an example of how the company has integrated land and biodiversity considerations into its business model,” Allen said. “And to raise awareness about Naiaä, a versatile, eco-friendly material for sustainable fashion.”

Naia™ is made from fully traceable and sustainably sourced wood pulp in a safe, closed-loop process where solvents are recycled into the system for reuse. Naia™ has an optimized, low-impact manufacturing process with a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint. Eastman and its wood pulp suppliers hold FSC® and/or PEFC™ Chain of Custody certifications. Eastman has partnered directly with FSC to promote FSC Mix (FSC-C140711) for Eastman Naia™ cellulosic yarns.

In addition to its Textile Exchange membership, Eastman joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 to create solutions to enable a more circular economy. Eastman has also partnered with Canopy to collaborate on the conservation of the world’s ancient and endangered forests. Naia™ recently sponsored the Redress Design Award, the world’s largest sustainability fashion design competition.

“We’re delighted to become members of the Textile Exchange and collaborate in building solutions to help improve the environmental footprint of the textiles industry,” said Ruth Farrell, Eastman global director of marketing for textiles. “We look forward to working closely with Textile Exchange to build community and collectively drive transformation in materials, standards and responsible supply networks.”

