DuPont Advanced Printing Launches New Pigment Inks At Printing United In Dallas

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 22, 2019 — DuPont Advanced Printing will be displaying its newest ink offerings for the growing digital textile market segment at Printing United Oct. 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

At the show, DuPont will showcase its new DuPont™ Artistri® P2700 pigment ink designed for roll-to-roll printing. Artistri® P2700 is a medium viscosity ink that delivers excellent color saturation, soft hand feel and unmatched wet and dry crock fastness.

For Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printers, DuPont is highlighting innovative pretreatment technology which enables stain-free printing and superior hand feel on cotton/polyester blends. And with new choices of gamut expanding colors as wells as its new Color Series E, F and G pigment ink offerings for DTG printing, DuPont continues to offer the most complete and highest performance DTG ink.

For more than 35 years, DuPont Advanced Printing has delivered outstanding colors, via their Artistri® digital inks, to textile customers. Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations resulting in brighter, more robust digital inks for digital printing. Artistri® inks provide color consistency across production runs and over time. From DTG to Roll-to-Roll (RTR) application DuPont is known for developing the bright, rich colors with high durability.

“We are excited to launch our new pigment ink. Our customers are asking for the brightest, richest colors and we are delivering that with P2700,” said Jeff Hansen, Americas Marketing Manager – Digital Printing.

Posted October 22, 2019

Source: DuPont