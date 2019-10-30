COREtec® Flooring Offers Foundation For Veteran Healing — Shaw Brand Announces Partnership With Homes For Our Troops

DALTON, Ga. — October 30, 2019 — COREtec is proud to announce their official partnership with Homes For Our Troops® (HFOT) – a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans – as the organization’s exclusive flooring provider.

To commemorate the start of this partnership between the innovative flooring provider and the Veteran non-profit organization, a signing event took place on October 28, 2019 with members from COREtec, Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), and HFOT present.

As part of Shaw Industries, COREtec continues Shaw’s commitment to creating a better future in the communities it serves. This partnership was facilitated through ShawVET, an associate resource group that supports military service members, Veterans and their families throughout the company.

“We’re honored to work with an organization like Homes for our Troops — one that is positively impacting Veterans and their families,” states Kevin O’Meara, Shaw vice president of integrated supply chain, Veteran and executive sponsor of ShawVET. “This relationship with HFOT allows Shaw and COREtec to be a part of the healing journey for injured Veterans. Providing durable, waterproof floors that are compatible with mobility aids and service animals helps to ensure they have safe, accessible and comfortable homes to support the next chapter of their lives as Veterans.”

Since 2004, HFOT has built over 280 specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Homes for our Troops has been officially evaluated as one of America’s highly rated Veteran and military charities. In addition to providing accessible, specially designed homes for injured Veterans, the organization also offers pro-bono financial planning to all home recipients to ensure their success as a homeowner and a peer mentoring program consisting of Veterans and spouses in the HFOT program.

Source: COREtec — Shaw Industries Group, Inc.