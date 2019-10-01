Ascend To Introduce Novel Odor-Fighting And Nonwoven Textile Technologies At K 2019

HOUSTON — October 1, 2019 — Ascend Performance Materials will launch new fiber technologies for textiles, apparel and filtration applications at K 2019.

Acteev™ is a textile resin with a non-silver antimicrobial additive to provide odor-fighting performance for the life of a garment. For apparel applications, Acteev is easily dyeable and does not discolor or wash away after laundering like topical fabric treatments.

“The apparel industry is moving toward more sustainable, longer lasting and higher performance garments,” said Steve Manning, Ascend’s senior director for business development and technology. “Acteev combines nylon 6,6 with an antimicrobial additive to produce a fiber that is functional, durable and better for the environment than topical garment treatments because it requires no water or solvents for application onto the finished garment.”

Acteev joins Endur by Ascend™ and No-Shock® anti-static fibers as the company grows its functional fiber portfolio.

Ascend is also developing a series of nonwoven PA66 nanofiber membranes with grades designed for apparel and filtration applications. When used in apparel, Ascend’s nanofiber membrane provides superior breathability in outerwear without being bulky or stiff, while maintaining protection from the elements.

The filtration grades of the company’s nanofiber membranes are designed for use in air- and hydrocarbon-filtration applications and offer increased efficiency with reduced pressure loss. Because the nanofibers are made from PA66, they are resistant to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and chemicals.

“We developed a new process for producing PA66 nanofiber that creates a membrane with fiber diameters ranging from 350 to 600 nanometers,” said Manning. “Unlike other nanofiber production processes, our technology uses no solvents – reducing the environmental impact from production.”

Ascend sales and technical representatives will be at the company’s stand 6A07 at K 2019 in Dusseldorf Oct. 16-23.

Posted October 1, 2019

Source: Ascend Performance Materials