Archroma To Present Innovations And System Solutions Towards Sustainable Colors And Performance At Techtextil India 2019

REINACH, Switzerland — October 3, 2019 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, will be at Techtextil India to present its latest innovations and system solutions aimed to help technical textile manufacturers in India with optimized productivity and/or value creation in their markets.

Archroma offers a wide portfolio of dyes and chemicals aiming to increase sustainability and innovation along the entire value chain, from fiber to finish.

The Archroma experts present at the exhibition will introduce for the first time to audiences in India Fadex® AS New, a new “super UV protector” to make automotive & transportation textiles more resistant to light, Foron® SP-WF, a range of high-performance disperse dyes for polyester sportswear, and its ground-breaking innovation, Appretan® NTR, a water-based textile coating binder that rallies renewable natural ingredients for applications such as tea bags and coffee filters or capsules.

The Archroma Way

The solution systems and innovations presented by Archroma have all been selected for their compliance with “The Archroma Way: safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”. The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable.

At Techtextil India, visitors will be able to discover 10 systems developed along the principles of The Archroma Way to help them create value in their textile applications and markets, such as:

FOR AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

Archroma will present two systems ideally suited to textile manufacturers serving the automotive & transportation market:

Light Fast Car, a system designed to keep fabric colors deep, vibrant and matched day after day;

Safe Seats, a halogen-free* flame retardant coating system for synthetic leather upholstery.

FOR OUTDOOR & ACTIVE WEAR

Color Vibe, a system for nylon sportswear to maintain color vibrancy, time after time, wash after wash;

Fast Sport, a coloration system for polyester knitted sportswear, providing the best fastness in the shortest possible time with a reduced environmental footprint;

Odor Control, a system for improved material longevity, freshness and wearing comfort due to the lasting dual-action technology of Sanitized® Odoractiv 10. Odor-causing bacteria cannot adhere to the textile surface and bad smells are trapped and neutralized; and permastink cannot build-up in your sportswear;

Wick Stop, an anti-wicking system to keep your feet drier in the wet, with maximum mesh sneaker durability;

FOR WORKWEAR & UNIFORMS

Power Cotton, a system for comfortable cotton fabrics with more than 5 times higher abrasion resistance;

Smooth As Iron, a non-iron finishing system that keeps fabric smooth, soft and strong, especially on collars and cuffs;

Odor Control, (see above);

Tough Camo, A non-infrared reflective pigment printing system for military wear, with high durability and dramatically reduced water consumption;

AND FOR NON-WOVEN

Filter It Clean, a formaldehyde-free* and APEO-free bonding system that makes non-wovens strong and safe even when wet.

“We are continuously developing innovations and solution systems that help increase productivity and create value for textile manufacturers in India,” says Anjani Prasad, Head of Sales, India, Archroma. “We do that with in mind the planet and its inhabitants, in line with the objectives of “The Archroma way’: Safe, efficient, enhanced. Because it’s our nature!”

* Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods

Fadex®, Foron®, Appretan® are trademarks of Archroma registered in many countries.

Posted October 3, 2019

Source: Archroma