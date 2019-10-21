Archroma Joins One Young World With First Ever Delegation Of Young Talents

REINACH, Switzerland — October 21, 2019 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today announced that the company is joining the One Young World global movement and sending its first ever delegates to the Annual Summit which will take place in London, UK, from 22 to 25 October 2019.

Archroma develops color and effect solution systems and innovations that help its customers to create every day products, such as the clothes we wear or the paper we write on every day, everywhere, in the “The Archroma Way: Safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”. The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make its industry sustainable.

The annual One Young World Summit convenes 2000+ bright young leaders from 190+ countries, working to accelerate social impact. At the Summit, delegates are counselled by influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Paul Polman and Meghan Markle, amongst many other global figures.

The company selected its first delegation of talents with the objective to provide them with the opportunity to connect with like-minded young leaders who share the same commitment to creating a better world, with more responsible, more effective leadership.

“Archroma is proud and excited to be represented for the first time at the One Young World Summit 2019 by some of our most promising young talents”, comments Archroma’s CEO Alexander Wessels. “In line with our goal to make our industry sustainable, it is critical that we develop our own talents into leaders who are aware of the climate change challenges for our planet, and are committed to do something about it. Because it’s our nature!”

The 3 Archroma delegates to the One Young World Summit 2019:

Jane Zhu is a logistic specialist with more than 4 years of experience in customs clearance and transportation of goods. In her current position, she is responsible for supporting logistics and supply chain management. She loves life very much and enjoys learning new things in her leisure time. Jane is an avid reader and is very much interested in psychology. With her positive, cheerful and passionate personality, Jane loves meeting and talking with new people and learn about them.

Raul Padilla is currently a sales manager for textile process chemicals and new markets, at Archroma in the US. In his current role, he manages the commercial aspects of important accounts and is constantly working on business development. He lived in Taiwan for seven years where he received his B.Sc. in Engineering and M.Sc. in Biomaterials. Being a Spanish, English and Mandarin speaker has made Raul interested in learning about new cultures, be passionate about travelling and having culinary experiences. Some of his core beliefs are: ‘You can change the world one person at a time’; ‘We all play an important role in life’, ‘Be a doer’. In his free time, Raul enjoys learning about new technologies, reading about all kinds of global events, and of course, spending time with his family!

Till Felippi is a young digital business specialist with more than 10 years of experience and diverse know-how in communications, online marketing and web development. At Archroma he is responsible for the digital & online communications which includes the company’s intranet and website, as well as its social media and digital advertising. Before that, Till was an entrepreneur and CEO of his own e-commerce company based in Switzerland. In his private life he is passionate about tech in general, electric cars, artificial intelligence and sustainability. He also is a Netflix addict and loves good, healthy and fresh food.

Posted October 21, 2019

Source: Archroma