Agility Fuel Solutions, A Business Of Hexagon Composites, Extends Long-Term Agreement With UPS

AALESUND, Norway — October 10, 2019 — Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, has signed an exclusive three-year agreement with the global leader in logistics, UPS to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks as well as terminal tractors. The agreement represents a total value of USD 65 million to USD 95 million (approx. NOK 595 to 870 million) over the three-year period.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with UPS, a front-runner in clean transportation,” says Seung Baik, President of Agility Fuel Solutions. “With our range of proven and reliable clean fuel technologies and aftermarket support capabilities, we will assist UPS in reaching its sustainability targets.”

As part of the new agreement, Agility will provide complete end-to-end natural gas systems for heavy-duty gas trucks, terminal tractors and medium-duty walk-in vans, which are UPS’s familiar brown delivery trucks. These will include on-board CNG fuel storage and management as well as Agility’s certified natural gas engine fuel systems.

“UPS continues to expand and improve our smart logistics network by implementing new technologies and creating a highly flexible, data-driven, and sustainable network,” says Juan Perez, Chief Information and Engineering Officer at UPS. “That is why we intend for 25 percent of our vehicles purchased in 2020 to run on alternative fuels.”

Posted October 10, 2019

Source: Hexagon Composites ASA