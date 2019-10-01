Continental Structural Plastics, A Teijin Group Company, Breaks Ground On Facility In Seguin, Texas

AUBURN HILLS, Mich — October 1, 2019 — Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a global supplier of highly-engineered, composite vehicle components, broke ground today for a manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas. This new facility, located near Interstate 10, Rio Nogales Drive and 8th Street, is expected to be fully operational by 2021.

CSP and its parent company Teijin, are making a capital investment of approximately $70 million to construct the 200,000 square-foot facility, which is being built to support future growth and to help the company maintain its competitive advantage. The facility will result in the creation of 200 production, engineering and administrative jobs. This location will become CSP’s 19th global manufacturing facility – 14th in North America, and the Teijin Group’s 25th global composite component manufacturing facility.

“We continue to see growth opportunities for our advanced composite and multi-material components globally, so we’re making sure we have the manufacturing capabilities necessary to meet our customers’ needs,” explained Steve Rooney, CSP CEO. “We are truly grateful to the State of Texas, the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County for the support we’ve received in initiating this project, and we look forward to being an active member of the Seguin community.”

CSP selected the Seguin location for its newest manufacturing plant based on a number of factors, including availability of a skilled workforce, proximity to a number of customer and potential customer facilities in Texas and surrounding states, and a variety of incentives and abatements offered, including a land grant and tax abatement from the City of Seguin, and a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant from the State of Texas, in exchange for specific capital investment and workforce commitments by CSP.

Source: Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company