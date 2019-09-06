Teijin Holdings USA President Jane Thomas Named To U.S. Department Of Commerce Investment Advisory Council

TOKYO, Japan — September 5, 2019 — Teijin Limited announced today that Jane Thomas, Teijin Group’s Chief Representative in the Americas and President of Teijin Holdings USA Inc., was named as a new member of the U.S. Investment Advisory Council (IAC) and will serve a two-year term.

Thomas will complement the 24 other business professionals on the Council, bringing her many years of private sector experience and perspective to the organization. Her experience overseeing the Teijin Group’s operations as well as supporting the Group’s new foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the United States will enable her to give valuable advice to Secretary Wilbur Ross. Through her participation to the Council, Teijin looks forward to further contributing to the U.S. economy, helping to grow the manufacturing base, creating new jobs, and strengthening the U.S.-Japan trade relationship.

In recent years, the Teijin Group has sparked a positive cycle of FDIs in the country. In June 2018, Teijin Carbon Fibers Inc, the Teijin Group’s carbon fiber business company in the United States, broke ground in Greenwood, South Carolina. This USD 600 million greenfield investment will create 220 new full-time jobs when the facility becomes operational. With the acquisitions of Renegade Materials Corporation this year and Continental Structural Plastics in 2017, the Teijin Group continues to increase its manufacturing capacity in the United States and will provide highly sought-after strategic materials to the U.S. automotive and aerospace industries.

The IAC is comprised of business and economic development leaders representing various industries, companies and associations, as well as regional, state and local economic development organizations. Members are responsible for advising the U.S. Secretary of Commerce on the development and implementation of strategies and programs to attract and retain foreign direct investment in the United States.

Posted September 6, 2019

Source: Teijin Group