Polynt-Reichhold Group Announces Strategic Integration Initiative In The Americas

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — September 19, 2019 — Polynt-Reichhold Group — a global supplier of composite materials, intermediate chemicals, coating resins, thermosetting composites, gel coats, and niche chemical specialties — announced today its decision to expand the successful integrated business model it employs in Europe and Asia to its operations in the Americas by investing in local production of maleic and phthalic anhydride intermediates.

Rosario Valido, group president and CEO commented: “With the successful merger of the worldwide composites activities of Polynt and Reichhold, we can now take the next step to strengthen our competitive position in the Americas and will purchase capacity or build maleic and phthalic plants with total combined capacity above 100 KT/y. Integrating intermediates and resin production has allowed the group to gain a leadership position in the European composites business. This new opportunity allows the Group to leverage our proprietary technologies and deep experience operating intermediates facilities in Europe and Asia. We are well positioned to transfer these strategic capabilities to the Americas to supply the basic raw materials of maleic and phthalic to serve our 18 composites manufacturing sites in the region.”

Posted September 23, 2019

Source: Polynt-Reichhold Group