Master S. R. L. Focuses On A Compact, Flexible And Versatile Dyeing Machine — “BINGO®”

MACHERIO, Italy — September 16, 2019 — In the year of its 55th anniversary of establishment, Master, a manufacturer of continuous indigo dyeing machines, after agreeing to the request of patents transfer about the dyeing into inert environment of yarn for warp for denim fabric, implicit acknowledgement of their value, has changed its specific “core business”.

Interpreting the new demands of the textile market, Master gives life to a new “core business” transferring its exceptional and exclusive know-how, fruit of decades of research and industrial application of this innovative technology, to the field of fabric dyeing.

Hence, Master introduce in this field the possibility to dye in accordance to the most modern concepts of sustainability.

Master enters in this sector introducing a new and revolutionary machine for dyeing, into inert environment, with indigo and other reduction dyes, a several kind of fabric and denim. With this new machine, which is multipurpose, named “BINGO®” (pat.), in a simply ingenious way, the dyeing of fabrics with indigo and reduction dyes takes a new form: advanced and exclusive technology based on innovation, ecology and economy. It is a compact, flexible and versatile machine. It goes beyond tradition, to open new market opportunities

Posted September 16, 2019

Source: Master S. R. L.