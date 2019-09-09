Hexcel’s HexAM Additive Manufacturing Approved By Boeing For Commercial Aircraft Platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. — September 9, 2019 — Hexcel Corporation has been approved by Boeing to produce HexPEKKTM-100 aerospace structures for major commercial aircraft platforms.

After rigorous review of Hexcel’s proprietary poly-ether-ketone-ketone and carbon fiber material formulation, Hexcel’s superior HexPEKKTM-100 end-use components – as well as its highly-controlled HexAMTM additive manufacturing process (which uses selective laser sintering) – are now obtainable through Boeing’s Qualified Provider List (QPL). These HexPEKKTM components will be manufactured-to-print for commercial aerospace applications where complexity, weight reduction, and strong mechanical performance are critical.

Hexcel provides high-rate serial part production with reduced lead-time and at a lower cost than traditional intricately machined aluminum or composite structures. HexPEKKTM-100 parts meet interior aircraft smoke and toxicity requirements and are ideal for complex components such as optimized brackets, environmental control system ducts, and castings.

Posted September 9, 2019

Source: Hexcel Corporation