DuPont Sorona Gathers Slow Food, Slow Fashion Thought Leaders at Sustainable Fashion Show

DuPont Sorona gathered sustainable food and fashion leaders from across the country for thoughtful conversation around the slow food and fashion movements on Angel Island outside of San Francisco, Calif., on September 11. Experts from industry brands such as Banana Republic and Gap, NGOs such as Fair Trade USA-Apparel and the Outdoor Industry Association, and members of the media discussed how the slow food and slow fashion movements can influence each other to drive a more circular economy.

1 of 11
After a ferry ride to Angel Island and a talk by Marine Mammal Center experts, guests enjoyed a sustainable fashion show with models outfitted in clothing made with DuPont™ Sorona® fibers. Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Guests mixed and mingled on Angel Island while enjoying locally-sourced seafood. Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Credit: Russ Levi Photography
The sustainable fashion show models were outfitted in clothing made with DuPont™ Sorona® fibers. Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Credit: Russ Levi Photography
After a sustainable fashion show featuring the Sorona® fiber, guests discussed the slow food and slow fashion movements over locally-sourced food and wine. Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Credit: Russ Levi Photography
Industry peers discuss the slow fashion movement over locally-sourced food and wine. Credit: Russ Levi Photography
SHARE