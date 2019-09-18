DuPont Sorona Gathers Slow Food, Slow Fashion Thought Leaders at Sustainable Fashion Show

DuPont Sorona gathered sustainable food and fashion leaders from across the country for thoughtful conversation around the slow food and fashion movements on Angel Island outside of San Francisco, Calif., on September 11. Experts from industry brands such as Banana Republic and Gap, NGOs such as Fair Trade USA-Apparel and the Outdoor Industry Association, and members of the media discussed how the slow food and slow fashion movements can influence each other to drive a more circular economy.