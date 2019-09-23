CSP VICTALL Receives JEC Innovation Award

TANGSHAN, China/AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — September 19, 2019 — CSP VICTALL today announced it has been awarded the coveted CCE-JEC Innovation Award for its advanced composite pickup box. The box, currently in production on Jiangling Motors Corp.’s (JMC) Yuhu 3 and Yuhu 5 pickup trucks, is the first such use of composites in the Chinese automotive industry. The composite box developed by CSP VICTALL solves the issues of heavy weight, low corrosion resistance and high cost for pickup boxes traditionally made of metal.

The innovative composite product uses integrated sheet molding compound (SMC) that is molded into the desired geometry in just one step, significantly reducing production cycle time and the number of molds required. The composite material is easier to mold, allows for more complex shapes, and is far more resistant to dents, punctures and rust than steel or aluminum. The Yuhu composite pickup box is 30 percent lighter than a similar box stamped in steel.

“We are so honored to receive this important recognition from the JEC and the CCE,” said Song Changjiang, general manager of CSP Victall. “This composite pickup box is a benchmark for composites use in the Chinese market, and just one example of the innovations that can be achieved using composites in place of metal.”

CSP Victall’s award-winning composite pickup box is the result of a two-year collaboration project between CSP Victall and JMC. The R&D team of CSP VICTALL provided comprehensive solutions for JMC in raw material development, manufacturing processes and product design. With its success in developing similar products in the North American market, Continental Structural Plastics, the parent company of CSP VICTALL, also provided support for the project.

“Through our expertise in advanced composite formulations, as well as automotive component design and engineering, we are well-positioned to collaborate with automakers throughout China to provide innovative solutions to challenges related to weight, emissions regulations and design,” added Changjiang.

Created in 1998, the JEC World Innovation Awards identify, promote and reward the most innovate composite solutions in the world. The selection criteria include technical excellence, exemplarity of the chain of partners, market potential and originality.

Posted September 23, 2019

Source: CSP VICTALL