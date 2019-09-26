Continuous Composites Announces Strategic Partnership With Arkema For Continuous Fiber 3D Printing®

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — September 24, 2019 — Continuous Composites today announce a strategic partnership with Arkema, through its Sartomer business line, to combine Continuous Composites’ patented Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D®) Printing technology with Arkema’s cutting edge photocurable resin solutions, to accelerate the advancement of additive manufacturing with composite materials.

Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology redefines traditional manufacturing introducing a solution that brings composites to new industries. CF3D combines the power of composite materials with a snap-curing 3D printing process to create a moldless, out-of-autoclave manufacturing technology. The result is a scalable technology that significantly reduces the cost of manufacturing with composite materials. Igniting the growth and adoption of manufacturing with composite materials, CF3D decreases lead times, reduces manual labor, removes the need for expensive capital equipment, and enables complex geometries to be printed. With endless commercial applications, CF3D elevates composite manufacturing into the next dimension of innovation.

Leveraging the power of CF3D with Arkema’s advanced resins and state of the art laboratory testing facilities, this strategic partnership enables high-performance and lightweight material solutions to be developed and certified. Through this joint effort, a library of advanced material solutions is expected to be established and commercialized. “As an industry leader in materials, our strategic partnership with Arkema opens the door for us to merge CF3D with their cutting-edge UV curable materials and apply Arkema’s long history in the composites field,” said Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. “This partnership will expedite the development and deployment of CF3D across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.”

“With Continuous Composites strong technical team and IP, this strategic partnership allows us to develop and position our materials with this revolutionary technology,” said Sumeet Jain, Global Business Director for 3D Printing at Sartomer. “We are excited to leverage our materials expertise in developing CF3D, disrupting traditional composites manufacturing, and bringing these advanced composite materials to new industries.”

Posted September 26, 2019

Source: Continuous Composites