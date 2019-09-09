Chomarat’s Carbon Range In The Spotlight At CAMX 2019 Expo

PARIS — September 9, 2019 — At CAMX Expo, Chomarat is showcasing its range of carbon reinforcements, including live demos: a rocket fairing mold, a kayak paddle and a flat panel will be on display in the demonstration area of Composites One, a partner of Chomarat. The Chomarat carbon range is also available in the USA through Composites One’s distribution network.

Demonstrating The Unique Properties Of Chomarat’s Reinforcements

For the rocket fairing mold, the kayak paddle and the flat panel applications, Chomarat’s C-WeaveTM carbon reinforcement offers a unique and excellent visual appearance and structural performance at the same time. “In addition to C-WeaveTM, the kayak paddle comprises another reinforcement: G-flowTM, the 2-in-1 reinforcement for infusion to strengthen the vacuum-flow,” explains Travis Irvin, Sales Manager and Closed Mould Process Expert at Chomarat.

Other live demos of skateboards will demonstrate the potential for high-volume production with RovicoreTM, the famous glass sandwich reinforcement created by Chomarat. ”RovicoreTM is always at the

forefront of technology for LRTM process,” he adds. Moreover, Chomarat is displaying a motorcycle helmet with exposed carbon and a very light

kayak paddle, highlighting the properties of C-WeaveTM. A tennis racket using C-PLYTM will also be displayed at the show.

C-PLYTM, The Design And Manufacturing Game Changer Reinforcement

With the tennis racket, Chomarat highlights C-PLYTM, the multaxial carbon fiber reinforcement in which multiple layers of unidirectional fibers are placed at specific angles. This reinforcement allows various constructions: thin carbon plies (50gsm), shallow angles, unbalanced orientations, IM fiber and toughening light veil options.“ The standard biaxial range goes from a very light 100gsm using 12K fibers to 600gsm using 50K fibers. C-PLYTM is the best reinforcement for structural design benefits, premium surface quality and overall parts cost savings,” concludes Chris Mikesell, Sales Manager Composites at Chomarat.

Posted September 9, 2019

Source: CHOMARAT