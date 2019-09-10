Bally Ribbon Mills To Display High Performance 3-D Woven Composites At CAMX 2019

BALLY, Pa. — September 10, 2019 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry supplier of the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces that it will showcase its high-quality, high-performance products at CAMX 2019, taking place September 23-26, 2019 in Anaheim, California. BRM experts will be on hand in booth F62 to discuss the company’s 3-D woven joints, thermal protection systems (TPS), and other 3-D structures.

BRM uses 3-D continuous weaving to creating new joint structures and improving existing joints. Delivering the optimal blend of strength, durability, and structural integrity, BRM’s 3-D woven joints are available in “Pi – π,” double “T,” “H,” and other complex net shapes. 3-D woven joints from BRM lower weight and cost without sacrificing integrity and performance. Because of the nature of the 3-D weave, strength and support is translated in all 3 dimensions, thus enabling the join to reinforce the strength along the load paths of the sub-structures being joined together. These 3-D woven shapes for joining can be tailored to suit the architecture of the structure itself, as well as the sub-components being joined.

3-D woven composites by BRM are particularly successful in aviation heat shield applications such as thermal protection systems. These systems are mission-critical components, particularly in space exploration vehicles, and 3-D woven composites reduce weight and cost while maintaining excellent performance in TPS systems. The ability to vary yarn types, density, thickness, and width, as well as resin type, allows BRM to create fully customizable TPS to fit each specific mission or application’s needs.

Along with TPS systems, 3-D woven components also function well as engine parts in aircraft. Replacing traditional titanium engine components with 3-D woven carbon fiber composites serves to reduce weight and therefore lifetime cost, all while meeting the rigorous demands of manufacturing and use.

Posted September 10, 2019

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)