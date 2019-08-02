TRSA Las Vegas Production Summit – Planning Skills, Problem Solving And Plant Tours

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 2, 2019 — TRSA will host its fall Production Summit and Plant Tours in Las Vegas Oct. 22-23 at the Palms Casino Resort & Spa. Participants will get tips on building a production ‘dream team’ by learning a collaborative and highly communicative culture that will increase employee morale with Agape Leadership LLC founder and author Eric Papp’s keynote, Building a High Trust Team and Creating a Collaborative Culture. Papp will offer strategies for creating a sustainable, motivational production environment and share the key elements of building a high-trust team.

Other general and breakout session topics to be covered are:

In-Plant Communications

Inventory Control Techniques

Peer-to-Peer Problem Solving

Vital Safety Regulations

Water Recycling and Conservation

New for this summit is the process of sharing workforce ideas and issues during the “Great Ideas Swap,” a facilitated group discussion that will reenergize brainstorming and sharing of creative strategies to recruit and retain employees, such as:

Staffing for day-to-day operations

Motivating employees and creating a positive workplace culture

Training and developing your staff

Effective strategies for retaining employees

Pick up tactics to increase quality, efficiency and throughput to maximize production and reduce overall operational costs during the interactive operator panel, Productivity Trends and Techniques.

The tours of Brady Linen Services (serving the hospitality and F&B markets) and Nevada Linen Supply (serving the F&B, healthcare and hospitality markets) will be your best opportunity to benchmark production practices, management techniques and equipment against your own operational approaches. Gain even greater insight with other attendees and plant management during the post-tour debriefings.

Save on travel costs while picking up more solutions and skills at the 27th Annual Maintenance Management Institute (MMI), which immediately follows the Production Summit at the same location on Oct. 23-25.

Register by Sept. 13th to benefit from early pricing and deep discounts when you register for both the Production Summit and MMI. Save even more when three or more members from your team register together.

Posted August 2, 2019

Source: TRSA