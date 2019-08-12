Shaw Earns National Recognition For Education And Training Efforts

DALTON, Ga. — August 12, 2019 — Floorcovering provider Shaw Industries Group Inc. has earned national recognition for its education and training efforts. For the ninth consecutive year, the company has been named among Elearning! magazine’s Learning! 100 for its comprehensive approach to education and training. Shaw is ranked No. 6 in this year’s rankings and is the only flooring manufacturer included in the list.

The awards recognize excellence in learning across enterprises that invest in a truly immersive learning culture. Learning! 100 Awards recognize organizations for their best-in-class learning and development programs, enabling a learning culture that creates outstanding organizational performance.

“Last year, we provided more than 1.3 million hours of training for our associates. This ongoing commitment helps align key associate skills and behaviors to strategic business objectives, encourages leadership development, embraces continuous learning and innovation within the organization.” said Torrance Ford, director of talent management at Shaw. “Our efforts carry over into the community, where we are focused on creating the workforce of the future through myriad educational partnerships, and to our customers for whom we offer continuing education to help their businesses thrive.”

The Learning! 100 are comprised of 60 corporate enterprises and 40 public sector organizations that are evaluated across three criteria: Collaborative Strategies’ Collaboration Index, Darden School’s Learning Culture Index, and overall organizational performance.

