Registration Now Open For THREADX 2020: Conference Focusing On Higher-Level Issues For Apparel Businesses Enters Its Third Year

FAIRFAX, Va. — August 15, 2019 — The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) has opened registration for the third installment of its apparel conference, THREADX (February 23 – 25, 2020; Scottsdale, Ariz.). Designed by SGIA’s Apparel Decorators Committee, THREADX takes a higher-level look at the industry, equipping attendees with ideas and strategies to take their businesses to the next level.

“Want to get your business to seven or eight figures in revenue? THREADX is the best forum to network and learn from other printers who are already there,” said committee member Christopher Bernat, Chief Revenue Officer/Co-Owner, Vapor Apparel, and SGIA Board of Directors Second Vice Chairman. “Our attendees are serious about apparel, so the curriculum is more so 200-, 300-level courses, not intro level.”

According to Bernat, this year’s sessions will delve into the more challenging operational questions for apparel businesses. Among these will be the customer-focused opening and closing keynote presentations. Jay Baer, Founder, Convince & Convert, will kick off THREADX discussing how to turn negative customer reviews into opportunities, while closer Scott Wozniak, CEO, Swoz Leadership will share tips and real-world examples on creating a customer base of raving fans.

Also among the several sessions are “A Virtuous Culture,” with Pete Lovelace, General Manager, Booster Spirit Wear, and a panel discussion on subscription models featuring Justin Lawrence, Owner & Operator, Oklahoma Shirt Company, and Austin Crossley, Founder and Managing Partner, Red Tuna Shirt Club.

Supplementing the education are special events for networking with peers, speakers and sponsors, including a welcome reception and “Beer & Brats” at the Brat Haus in Old Town Scottsdale. And, following his highly popular 2019 THREADX debut, Aaron Draplin, Owner and Founder, Draplin Design Company LLC, will return to host a limited-seating, pre-conference workshop on Sunday, February 23: “Things No One Talks About in Graphic Design.”

“THREADX 2020 will be several days of inspiring and thought-provoking networking in an intimate setting,” said Amy Baker, Owner, Threadbare Print House, another Apparel Decorators Committee member. “The connections made with industry thought leaders is invaluable. The speakers are generous with their time and any print shop owner will leave with new tools to tackle the job.”

“Rarely do you get the chance to think at macro level and be surrounded by this much apparel printing knowledge while you’re in a deep dive,” added Bernat. “It’s like getting three things for the price of one — it’s got a true ROI, more valuable than any other apparel trade show.”

THREADX 2020 will be held at the Saguaro Hotel and is sponsored by Epson (Diamond), SanMar (Diamond), Bella + Canvas (Platinum), JERZEES (Platinum), BBC Industries Inc. (Supporting), Chromaline (Supporting) and SAATI (Supporting).

For more information or to register, visit threadxconference.com. Super-early bird registration rates are available through November 21.

Posted August 15, 2019

Source: Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)