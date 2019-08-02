MMI Textiles, Inc. Acquires Competition Textiles Of Indianapolis, IN

WESTLAKE, OH — July 26, 2019 — MMI Textiles, Inc., a diversified supplier of fabrics, trims, hardware and other notions has acquired the assets of Competition Textiles. Mike Wire, the former owner of Competition Textiles, has been in the textile industry for 40 years, and started Competition Textiles in 1996 after 17 years with Top Value Fabrics. Competition Textiles is a synergistic acquisition for MMI as they are also a woven fabric converter, as well as an importer of fabrics, that will enhance the existing stock line for MMI Textiles to offer their large, domestic and international customer base. “This has been Mike’s baby for the past 23 years, and we look forward to making him proud to choose MMI Textiles and give his customers the MMI Textiles experience to help grow his great company” – Amy Bircher, Founder and President, MMI Textiles.

Mike will stay on as a consultant for MMI to help with the transition of the business and we look forward to adding him to our growing team. “I’m looking forward to helping Amy and her staff grow MMI Textiles and continue with their success. Selling Competition Textiles was a difficult decision, but after meeting with the people at MMI Textiles, I know I made the right decision and can’t wait to start the next chapter of my life.” – Mike Wire, Competition Textiles.

Posted August 2, 2019

Source: MMI Textiles, Inc.