Kornit Digital Brings Direct-To-Garment (DTG), Roll-to-Roll Digital Print Systems To Los Angeles

ENGLEWOOD, NJ — August 29, 2019 — Kornit Digital Americas today announced the manufacturer and distributor of digital textile print technologies will be bringing its successful “Road Show” event series to Los Angeles, California, with a three-day program spanning September 11-13.

Including presentations on how to monetize digital print systems and testimonials from print shops currently using them, the schedule will be as follows:

Wednesday, September 11 – Roll-to-Roll Session – Observe demonstrations of the newly-available Kornit Presto for on-demand, wide-format pigment printing, suited to fashion, accessories, and home décor.

Thursday, September 12 – DTG Session – Observe demonstrations of: Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro, the first digital direct-to-garment system built specifically for polyester and poly blends, suited to the growing sportswear/athleisure apparel market. Kornit Storm HD6, the brand’s most popular DTG system for efficient, eco-friendly imprinting to multiple fabrics.

Friday, September 13 – DTG Success Session – Attend workshops on how to start or scale a DTG operation, implement web-to-print production models, explore possible applications via virtual reality experience, and more.

“Bringing these technologies to the print professionals themselves—giving them a chance to observe the process, consult with the engineers and designers, and touch the finished product—makes clear how digital alone answers the demands and challenges they face in today’s on-demand economy,” says Don Whaley, vice president of sales with Kornit Digital Americas. “We offer a more versatile, more environmentally responsible, and ultimately more profitable process to print shops large and small, people who’ve wanted these capabilities for a very long time.”

Kornit Digital’s Road Show event will be held at Optimist Studios, 5431 West 104th St., Los Angeles, California. Garment providers Cotton Heritage and Badger Sport, as well as custom design software provider YR, will also be participating.

Posted August 29, 2019

Source: Kornit Digital